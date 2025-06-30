His Girlfriend Gets Mad When He Falls Asleep With His Phone On Silent, But He Can’t Understand Why Since She Has A Key Of Her Own

Sometimes relationships are at a high point where everything feels solid, good, and easy.

Other times, they hit rockier patches and you can find yourself not really knowing where to turn – everything just seems to be wrong.

With communication and time, all will usually heal – but the turbulent times can be really distressing, while you find that you and your loved one never seem to be on the same page.

Such is the case for the guy in this story, whose girlfriend is furious about a situation that he truly thinks is no big deal.

Meanwhile, he is mad at her for things she thinks aren’t issues either.

Read on to find out how this relationship hit the rocks.

AITA for not opening the front door for my girlfriend? Recently I (a 29-year-old man) picked up my son from school after work. We got home and were tired, so we watched a bit of tv and I ended up falling asleep, and he stayed watching movies in my room. When I woke up, I started getting him ready to go outside and play. However, apparently my girlfriend was knocking when I was asleep, but we couldn’t hear it cause the tv was a bit high.

As I’m getting my son ready, my girlfriend comes in the door and goes, “why don’t you pick up your phone?” and “when I call you, you’re supposed to pick up.” Honestly, I always have my phone on silent, and I had it in the laundry basket since I knocked out earlier. Anyway, she got all mad about it cause I didn’t open the door.

The two things that bother me the most? I was calling her when we first got home, in fact I called her like five times and no pick up. So hours later when she is knocking was the only time she decided to call me back, just so I could open the door for her. I didn’t ignore her call on purpose, but it’s just something I noticed after.

Not only that, but she was with her brother and his girlfriend. So that’s three people outside the door, of which all three people should have a house key. She made it sound like I’m their doorman or something – they all have keys and somehow it’s my fault cause I didn’t open. AITA?

