When His Coworker Criticized His Legs, He Shot Back With A Jab About Her Weight, And Now He Thinks He Might Have Gone Too Far

Everyone has something about their body that they are insecure about, and it isn’t polite to point it out to them.

What would you do if a woman criticized your legs, which you know aren’t your best asset? Would you brush it off or criticize her back?

The man in this story experienced this situation. Let’s see how he handled it.

AITAH for firing back a ”bodyshaming” comment? I (32M) am a fairly fit dude, but with some very bad calf genetics. You can tell I work them out, but they are still skinny, and it’s an insecurity of mine.

Wow, that was rude.

A couple of days ago at work, an obese, female coworker of mine commented that ”perhaps I should work my legs sometime”, (after some banter with another coworker) trying to be funny. Having a bad day in general, and without thinking, I replied with; ”and you should probably drop a few kilos”.

At the same time as I feel bad about it, I also kind of feel, as though, it was fair game. AITAH?

He shouldn’t have said it, but she shouldn’t have said what she said either. Both of them are out of line, especially at work.

