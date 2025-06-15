His Ex-Wife Couldn’t Name Their Son’s Friends Or His Favorite Hobbies, So He Realized Just How Unbalanced Their Custody Agreement Had Become

Some parents share custody on paper, but not in spirit.

One single dad went above and beyond to nurture his teenage son, but when his ex-wife didn’t show the same support, one pointed set of questions at their teen’s birthday party made it abundantly clear that something needed to change.

AITAH for giving my wife a quiz on our child? My ex-wife, “Melissa” (37F), and I had our son, “Matthew” (16M), really young. I was only 18 at the time — now 34.

The few years following his arrival were a whirlwind. I was in college, tackling as much as I realistically could each semester (summers included) so that I could start my career as quickly as possible. Melissa and I divorced pretty much immediately after I secured a steady position for myself post-university.

Throughout it all, my little village was there for me. There were a few people by my side, but particularly my mom and my childhood friend, “Vincent” (38M). He was there through first giggles, diaper changes, me sobbing at 3 a.m. worried I was the worst dad in the world, etc. Then we got married, which means he stuck around through last-minute school project supply runs, being the go-to calculus homework helper, and moonlighting as a driving instructor.

Mine and Melissa’s lives look very different from one another’s these days. It really doesn’t sit well with me, how uninvolved she is. We have a week-by-week custody agreement, but it doesn’t seem like Matthew is allowed to have much of a life at her house.

His birthday was last Saturday. I’m always in charge of throwing the parties, and I enjoy that. But it was just yet another year of watching the painful reminders that she is so hands-off.

At one point, I asked her to hand something to Matthew’s best friend. This is a kid who practically lives at my house he’s over there so much — and she couldn’t identify him by name. I had to point him out to her.

Later that night, I pulled her aside and was just talking about how sad it was. I asked her a few questions, like what video game is he interested in right now. What’s his shoe size. Who are his close friends. Just basic questions a parent should know about their kid, and she struggled to answer any of them.

She left pretty soon after, claiming I had no right to “give her a quiz on her own child.” AITAH?

