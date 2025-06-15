Restaurant Server Was Discriminated At Work For Their Pagan Religion, So They Decide To Use Their Bully’s Beliefs In Their Favor

We all know religious discrimination is wrong.

Discriminate against me because of my religion? Enjoy unemployment. Long story short, 2020 crushed my small business and I took a job as a server for some extra cash. I like my job, my coworkers, and my managers. Except one. Let’s call her Sherry. Sherry is a Uber-Christian. Which is fine. To each their own. We had a fantastic working relationship until she found out I was a practicing Pagan. Since then, she’s been messing with me.

Giving me the worst sections and not letting me off when I’m scheduled. Telling another girl who works there (my son’s GF, I got them both jobs there) that I’m a “Satan-worshipper.” ( I don’t even believe in Satan, let alone worship him) You know, petty crap. So whatever. Until last Sunday. I was scheduled off at 9. At 8:50, she sat me with a 6 top table. Keep in mind there are gals who are closers that should have gotten the tables.

My kid was due to be off work across the street at 9:30, so I asked one of the closers if they want the table. They do, I say that’s great and go about my business doing my side work. I finish up and get the required signatures of the closers and head to the office to ask Sherry to walk me out as we have to be walked out and frisked by a manager when we leave. She smirks and says, “Well let’s go look at your section.”

Ok then, I’ve had my work checked so whatever. She then starts nit-picking. Where the salt goes, how the sugars are wrong… stuff literally none of the other managers care about. She then tells me I can’t leave, I have to clean the table that had the six top. Completely counter to usual procedure. If you’re the last one to wait a table at close, you are to clean the tables and fill the salt and sugar and sweep. Regardless if the table is in your section. She is literally screaming at me with customers listening. At this point, I’ve had enough. I tell her I feel like she is screwing with me and discriminating against me.

Her response is not, “No, I’m not. I’m sorry you feel that way.” Her response is, “So?” *CRICKETS* Me: “‘So’?! You don’t care that I feel you’re discriminating against me?!” Sherry: “Nope.”

She then taunts me and says to go ahead and call corporate because she is an African -American female and nobody can touch her. At least five other people hear this. Well ok then.

Next day I call the GM and explain the situation. He’s appalled. I tell him I’m calling corporate and letting him know as a courtesy. He says he understands . I call corporate. They are furious and concerned about potential litigation. In short, Sherry is toast. Remember kids, religious discrimination will get you fired.

