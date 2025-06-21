Wife Asks Husband Not To Vape In Bed Because The Smoke Blows In Her Face, So He Says He’ll Sleep On The Couch Forever

All she asked for was a vape-free zone in bed.

AITA for asking husband not to vape in bed Tonight I asked my husband not to vape near me while in bed because the fan he has on his side blows it right in my face. He said that that was a huge compromise and that he would just sleep on the couch from now on. I made sure to say that I didn’t mind it all the time and just didn’t want it in bed because it goes right to me because I know he won’t quit.

This turned into him saying I never compromise and he brought up that I’m trying to control him and brought up another situation where I just asked that if he wanted to stay up gaming he at least took a nap after because it would affect how he treated me the next day. He would stay up with no sleep for 2 nights in a row and that would make him sleep deprived and rude to me. But then he asked me to give him an example of him being rude and I couldn’t think of one on the spot and he said that he never is and it doesn’t truly affect us.

He also brought up our closet and him wanting me to toss away my shoes I don’t wear as often. I have about 8 pairs of shoes. And I don’t wear two of the heels as often but I don’t want to toss them and then not have any dressy shoes. Is he right about me not compromising then? He said that any shoe you have greater than one year is bad and needs to be tossed.

AITA here? Am I really super controlling? I told him I didn’t mind and he could play whenever I just want him to sleep at some point and I don’t mind if he vapes I just don’t want it in my face.

