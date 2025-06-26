Wife Thinks Her Husband Texts His Former Assistant Too Much, But He Claims It’s All Work Related Even Though They No Longer Work Together

Would you be okay with your spouse having a work friend of the opposite gender who they text every day and hang out with after work and on the weekends?

The woman in today’s story finds it very fishy that her husband texts and hangs out with his female assistant so much, even though he claims it’s all work related.

Is she paranoid, or is she right to trust her gut?

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for insisting he stop talking to her I (27 f) have insisted my husband (29 M) stop talking to his former employee (19f). While he and I were separated due to prior issues, he hired an assistant at his work at a motorcycle dealership. We wound up reconciling, and I learned that he and one of his guy friends are regular friends with this employee outside of work. I got a gross feeling in my gut, but I was told she’s a lesbian (not sure why that’s relevant?) and she just likes to hang / go to car shows etc.

She’s really uncomfortable with the assistant.

Since then I have learned bits of pieces that make me less and less comfortable with the situation. Like that he texts her almost every day, or else very frequently. That frequently he and his friend make plans to hang out with her. That his friend has been asked not to return to their place of work because he was caught flirting with her on camera and she complained?

Her husband showed her the texts between him and the assistant.

I asked if he could not text her outside of work. And he said that he had to help her when she asks because it’s work. And so all their conversations are about work. He even sent me screen shots and it’s all work related. BUT now he has started a new job with a competing company. My thought was okay so you should probably stop texting her now right? And he told me no. That he worked hard to make that department successful so he will continue to check in on her and make sure she has what she needs.

She feels like she should trust her gut.

My gut tells me that it’s weird that a manager / shift lead would be texting their employee 10 years younger than them every day and even make weekend plans inviting them to hang out with their friends. I don’t even get invited to those. But now that they don’t work together, shouldn’t it stop? If you’re thinking there’s more details left out, that’s all the info I have. But if you also have a feeling like that can’t be the whole story, I also have the same gut feeling.

She needs some outside perspective.

He’s also on the sub so I’m sure he’s gonna see this. But I need some opinions because this has caused a lot of issues for us. He thinks I’m being paranoid and I need to drop it. I feel that if tables were turned and I were talking to a guy friend on this level it would be fair to expect that out of respect for my husband, I leave work relationships at work. Genuinely looking to find some outside, unbiased opinions.

