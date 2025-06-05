Woman Asked For Regular Spaghetti Instead Of Gluten-Free, But Her Mom Says She’s Being Inconsiderate

Food intolerances are not uncommon and should be treated with respect, but does that mean people who don’t have food intolerances can’t enjoy the food they like?

AITA for eating spaghetti? My mum and her family all have gluten intolerance. Nothing serious, and they do eat gluten occasionally. This afternoon, I came home from school and my mum said, “I made pasta sauce. I’ll make pasta now. Do you want spaghetti or penne?”

For non-relevant reasons, neither my mum or my brothers would be eating this pasta. I said, “Can I have the normal spaghetti please?” Meaning the one that isn’t gluten-free. She suddenly got mad and told me if I wanted that, I could make it myself. I said ok, and started making it as I really dislike the taste and texture of the gluten-free pasta.

She was mad for two reasons: First, it was rude to make food that no one else could eat. However, she is the only one who is definitely gluten intolerant. Though the rest of my family could be, we just haven’t really bothered to check.

Second, she spent all her money on mood stabilisers. These include sleeping pills and probiotics which she wants to try before giving me pills for my ADHD. Yet I continue to eat gluten, something known to make people with ADHD have worse symptoms. While this is true, I have not noticed any swings in my mood while eating gluten.

Also, I and the rest of my family, except her, eat bread (sourdough) on a near daily basis. She has no objection to this because it is “processed differently.” So, AITA for eating spaghetti?

Food intolerances are real, but they shouldn’t be used to guilt others.

