Woman Assumed Cashier Was Ignoring Her On Purpose, But When She Talked To The Manager, He Made Her Regret Her Assumptions

“Your cashier refused to serve me!” This is an old story of mine for when I used to be a manager. For background we all wear radio headsets with earpieces. One day, a new girl (let’s call her Mary) is on register by herself and it’s a very slow day, so she’s cleaning behind the counter and sweeping.

A couple of minutes later, I hear Mary say they need a manager at the register. So I go up and the following conversation happened. Me: Hi. How can I help you today?! Customer: Are you the manager? Me: Yes, ma’am, I am! Customer: “I can’t believe how rude your cashier is.”

“I tried to get her attention several times and she ignored me. Didn’t even bother to turn to face my direction or anything! I had to go right up to her and be very close before she even saw me! I think your cashier is refusing to serve me!” Me, points: “That cashier?” Customer, visibly annoyed: “Yes!” Me: Mary? Customer: Yes. That’s her!

Me: Ma’am, Mary’s deaf. Customer: What? Me: Mary’s deaf. She literally didn’t hear you call her over. Customer: Oh….turns and walks out the door. Mary was actually deaf, by the way. My guess is she thought her hearing aid was her earpiece to the radio.

If only she had given Mary the benefit of the doubt, she would have saved herself that embarrassment.

