Woman Backed Out Of Roommate Agreement Before Signing The Lease, And Now She’s Refusing To Pay Rent

Changing your mind might be the right move, but that doesn’t mean everyone will understand.

So, what would you do if you were about to move in with new roommates, only to realize that staying home would save you thousands and relieve financial pressure?

Would you go ahead and move with them out of obligation?

Or would you stand your ground, no matter how aggressive they got?

In today’s story, one young lady finds herself in this exact scenario.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for not paying first months rent to some girls I was going to move in with? For context, I’m a 24f and I moved to a new state with my parents a few months ago. I was thinking about moving out, so I joined a local roommate Facebook group. I came across a post that two girls posted, and they seemed like we’d get along really well, which we do! Their third roommate was moving out, and I decided I was going to move in. I do have a lot of debt, but I was just planning on trying to make it work. My parents offered for me to stay with them for another year so I wouldn’t be struggling and could pay down a lot of my debt/save money. I was torn on what to do. I hadn’t signed a lease yet, and I ended up ultimately deciding to stay with my parents for another year so I wouldn’t be struggling.

Here’s where the problem lies.

I let them know I wasn’t going to be moving in a couple of days ago, and rent is due on the first. According to them, they will have to cover the third portion of June if they don’t find someone before then. They asked me (very passive-aggressively) if I would pay my portion of the first month’s rent, and I don’t know what to do. I feel like that’s unfair, and I really don’t want to pay over $1000 for nothing in return. Again, I never signed a lease. The landlord did not ask me to pay; the other tenants did. AITA?

Wow! That’s a tough spot to be in.

Let's take a look at what the folks over at Reddit have to say about the story.

