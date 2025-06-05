Woman Doesn’t Want The Police To Go Inside Their House, But Her Husband Feels Embarrassed Having Them On Their Doorstep
Many people are not comfortable welcoming unexpected guests, but what if that unexpected guest is a police officer?
This woman expalins how it’s common for cops to knock on their door. They often request to see some camera footage from their CCTV system.
His husband wants to let them inside their house, but she wants them to wait outside the front door.
What do you think? Read the story below.
AITA for asking my husband not to let police officers into our house?
We live in a ‘busy’ neighbourhood.
We have been asked for our camera footage 2 times so far this year.
It shows the road outside our house.
A detective requested some footage from their camera.
The most recent time, a detective came to our house.
He asked my husband to come in to the house and talk.
He requested to have our camera footage of a specific date and time.
My husband told him he could come in.
They exchanged information, so he could give him the footage.
This woman told her husband not to let the cops inside their house.
I asked my husband that next time, he should just have them stay in the doorstep and not allow them into the house unexpectedly.
I don’t have a problem with him always giving police officers camera footage when requested, but I do have a problem with people coming into our house unexpectedly when I haven’t had a chance to tidy it up.
But her husband thinks it looks bad if the cops are on their front step.
I don’t see why these conversations can’t happen on our front step without officers coming into our home.
But my husband sees it as embarrassing, especially when people see a police officer on our front step.
If seems reasonable for the police officers to wait outside.
Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.
Police are not your friends, says this person.
This person shares a short and straightforward remark.
People are saying they do not belong inside the house.
This person thinks it’s a bad idea.
And finally, let’s hear it from a retired police officer.
You can still be helpful without letting anyone invade your privacy.
