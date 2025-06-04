Woman Gets A Great Deal On A Rocking Chair At An Estate Sale, But When Her Neighbor Sees It She Tries To Buy It From Her

Imagine going to an estate sale and coming home with a new to you piece of furniture that you love.

What would you do if your neighbor wanted to buy this piece of furniture from you? Would you let her, or would you insist that it wasn’t for sale. After all, you just bought it!

The woman in today’s story found herself in this exact situation when she came home with a rocking chair.

Now she’s wondering if she’s crazy or if her neighbor’s crazy.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for not selling my neighbor a thrifted rocking chair I JUST BOUGHT? I honestly have no words. I (27) just bought my house in july 2024. We have learned that most of the neighbors are all old as hell.( i think these neighbors are 60s +) and are very nosey and onery that young families are moving into the neighborhood in recent years. They will just walk up to you and tell you this.

She got a great deal on a rocking chair.

I have been shopping thrift and estate sales to furnish this cute house. This morning, I came home from an estate sale with a BEAUTIFUL wingbacked rocking chair. (It needs to be reuplostered as the leather that was on it is in terrible condition and the previous owner started pulling it off. ) Im unloading it from the bed of my truck when neighbor , Carol, sticks her giraffe neck over the fence and starts squawking about how beautiful it is . I said thanks i got it at an estate sale for $10!

Carol REALLY loved the chair.

This triggered the parasites in her brain and she, i kid you not, teleported over to the truck. She starts going off about how much she needs a chair to rock her grandkids to sleep in and how much she would appreciate it if it was hers. I told her I got it for my future babies to be rocked to sleep in and that it still needs lots of work before it can be used. Mind you this chair is large and she is very small.

Carol offered to buy the chair.

This is when she starts offering me money ($15 because ” its more than what you paid for it”) then telling me i dont need it because i dont have kids yet and her grandkids are only little for so long. After firmly telling her i wasn’t interested in selling it, she offered me $20. I was standing in the bed of the truck looking down at her on the driveway and firmly said “No, Carol im really not interested in selling this. Please go home.” And pointed to her side of the fence.

Carol claimed OP was aggressive.

Apparently this was shouting at her and being aggressive. She ran home and later in the day her husband said something to my husband as he was getting home from a game. Telling him i (edit:” spoke to her like a dog” ) and was being a “nasty neighbor” and that my husband needs to “straighten me out.” Are my neighbors nuts? Was I that rude to her?

Carol is describing herself. She was the one who was aggressive and nasty.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

