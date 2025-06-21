Woman Got Tired Of Her Coworker Always Talking About Her Chronic Illness, So She Started Avoiding Conversations With Her All Together

Having a chronic illness can make life much more difficult, but nobody likes to be around someone who complains all the time.

AITA cause I’m annoyed w coworkers chronic illness I (29F) cannot stand my coworker (62F). She has a chronic illness, and she does not mind sharing her illness information to all. Her purpose is to spread awareness.

At first, I appreciated the information. Now, I understand why she is the way she is. But, I’ve worked with her more now, and she seems to complain every single day, minute, and hour. It’s affecting my job, too, as I have to cover her station frequently.

I hate small talk with her. We see each other a few times a day to switch sections. I used to have conversations with her, but now, I keep it to a minimum.

I cannot say I’m tired, I’m hungry, or even talk about myself because she would compare her sorrows. And she’d say how she has it worse. And she’d say that I shouldn’t complain.

I say, “OMG, I’m tired. I slept a few hours last night.” She then says, “Well, I only got a few minutes of sleep!“ It seems like it’s a competition on who has it worse. And she wants to win.

She confronted me the other day. She asked why I do not talk to her as much anymore, and she asked why am I being so short with her. Before I’d listen and engage with her comments about her ailments. She was asking if she did anything.

I said no, I’m just trying to focus on my job. But should I have been nicer to her? She feels I’m distancing myself from her. I’m worried about hurting her feelings. Should I be more considerate?

However, I honestly just want nothing to do with her. Now, I feel like a jerk because I do not have the social patience to fake conversations, but she can’t help it though. AITA?

