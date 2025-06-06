Woman Greeted A Baby At The Drive-Thru, And She Was Touched When He Came Back Just To See Her Again

A baby’s smile and laughter are always reassuring.

This woman was working the drive-thru window when a customer and his adorable baby pulled up to order food.

She said hi to the baby and started a heartwarming conversation with them.

She didn’t think she’d see them again, but an hour later, she got a special treat.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

“No. She has a boyfriend. Stop flirting.” I was working drive-thru. This man pulls up to the second window for me to give him his food. He has the cutest little baby boy in the back seat, so of course, after the greetings and handing off the food, I said hi to the baby.

This woman received the cutest smile and wave from the baby.

He had been staring intently at me, and when I said hi, he immediately starts laughing and waving. He was just the cutest thing! His dad turned around and looked at him and said, “Son, you’re too young to be flirting. Stop it.”

She jokingly said she has a boyfriend,

Me: “Aww, honey, I’m sorry, but I have a boyfriend. If you were like 15 years older, you could fight him for me, but right now, I think he’d crush you.” And so we shared a laugh, he left, and I continued on with my work.

The dad and baby came back.

About an hour later, they return! Dad: Oh, he insisted on coming back to see you. He turns around and says to his son: “Now, remember, no more flirting because she has a boyfriend.” The baby just laughed and waved his chubby little arms around. It was a good day.

What a cute story! Let’s find out how others react to this story on Reddit.

Well played, says this user.

Here’s a similar story from this person.

This person has a different observation.

People are loving the story.

And finally, here’s another opinion from this person.

A baby’s cute smile never fails to brighten anyone’s day.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.