Woman Insisted A Shopper Worked At The Store Even After He Said No, So She Got Mad When He Responded With A Little Sass At Her Second Guess

Shopping trips can be unpredictable, especially when a stranger decides you are the store employee and will not take no for an answer.

What would you do if someone insisted you worked at a store, even after you politely corrected them? Would you stay patient and explain again? Or would you let a little sass slip out to make your point?

In the following story, one dollar store shopper finds themselves in this very situation while buying energy drinks. Here’s what happened.

This one left me confused We all know and love the tree of singular bills and a few coins, and I go there often for cheap energy drinks. I’m in the aisle wearing a black t-shirt, light green pants, and a black backpack, similar colors but completely inverted from the employee uniform. From all the way down the aisle, an older woman calls out, “Do you work here?” Fair enough, I’m wearing a shade of green (truly, my mistake), so I reply, “No, I don’t.”

It all started innocently enough.

She begins to walk towards me down the aisle, and says, “Are you sure?” Excuse me? Am I sure I don’t work where I’m currently standing? So I reply curtly, “Does it look like I work here?” Definitely a sassy reply, but don’t continue bothering someone if they’ve already given you an affirmative reply, y’know?

Well, my reply got this woman all bothered, and she replied, “I can’t see well, no need to be so snippy!”

As it turns out, she knows every employee by name.

Oh, wow, maybe then you should have listened to my first response? The real kicker is that we got in line to check out around the same time, and this woman was addressing every employee by name and “catching up” with them, asking about their personal lives. So either she knew all the employees well enough that she shouldn’t have messed me up with them, or she has good enough vision to read their name tags, which again, she then should’ve been able to see that I was not an employee. I walked out of there utterly confused as to what game this lady was playing with me, but I was not in the mood to play at all.

Wow! She sure sounds lonely.

You can’t fix stupid. But it sounds like this lady may have been trying to make a new friend, given how she knew every other employee.

