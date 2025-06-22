Woman Learned That Her Husband Has Two Children, So She Threatened To Divorce Him If He Fights For 50/50 Custody

Marriage only works when both people are honest from the beginning.

Imagine being married to someone for 3 years when you find out that they have children. Would you be on board with your spouse fighting for 50/50 child custody, or would you be upset that they lied to you and threaten divorce?

This woman was clear about not wanting children, but her husband lied to her and didn’t tell her he has kids from a previous relationship.

Now that she knows the truth, she’s wondering if divorce is the only option.

Intense, eh? Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for telling my husband if he fights for custody of his kids I will divorce him? I (27F) am vehemently childfree. I am sterilized and have no intention of having or caring for any child. I married my husband (33M) last year and did not know he had any children until 5 days ago.

This woman and her husband have their own financial arrangements.

I travel for work, work for myself, and have amazing pay for very few active working hours. I am a honeymoon planner, owning my own business. We have a joint account for bills and our own separate accounts for savings and fun money.

He told her that he has children, and he wanted to fight for 50/50 custody.

My husband sat me down 5 days ago and told me he hadn’t been completely honest with me. He revealed he has 2 children, 10M and 7F. He pays regular child support, however, it dips into his fun money, and he wants to be able to have fun like I am, so he said he would fight for 50/50 custody.

She got mad, especially since she has to look after the kids when he’s working.

I was furious he had lied to me, and was even more angry when he told me he wanted 50/50. He works 12 to 16 hour shifts as a nurse. That would mean I would have to take care of the children when I’m not working or are working from home.

She threatened him that she would file for divorce if he pushed through with the custody.

I told him if he fights for custody, I will leave him. We have a prenup, so a divorce will be rather simple. I get 100% of my business, all of my savings and fun money as well as the house, as I inherited it from my grandmother.

Now, he’s calling her a jerk.

He called me a jerk and told me I should step up so that he can have more money in his savings and for fun and because the kids won’t be much hassle due to their ages. So AITA for telling him I will divorce him if he goes through with filing for custody?

He lied to her, and he doesn’t even seem to care about the kids. He just doesn’t want to pay child support. He sounds like a loser.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

Keeping big secrets in marriage always comes with big consequences.

