Woman Made Her Fiancé Lose His Job By Stalking Him To See If He Was Cheating, But When A Friend Told Her It Was Her Fault They Broke Up, She Couldn’t Handle The Truth

AITA for telling my friend that their breakup was their fault? So my friend (29f) has been with her now ex fiancé (28m) for about 2 years. In this time they have already broken up, got back together, moved in and had a baby. In the last year and a half, she has been confronting him about cheating when it’s been impossible for him to do so.

She can’t believe he is loyal to her. And her suspicions caused issues.

She had already through her actions of following him to work and calling him on shift, got him fired from one job and recently has started following him in his new job trying to catch him cheat with his boss. (40+f) So it has come to a disagreement and they have decided to break up.

But she still doesn’t see how her actions contributed to this.

She has been talking to me, saying he has ended the relationship and is being cruel to her for no reason, so he must be hiding things. I admit I lost my patience and I noted: “No, it hasn’t been for “no reason.” You’ve been accusing him of cheating for months, been unpleasant to his boss when she has dropped him home when it was raining, and sabotaging his day by hiding his items he uses to get ready, every work day”.

She was honest, but she felt offended.

She has said I’m taking his side, when really, he hasn’t got the time to cheat as all he does is work, come home and watches some TV after a 14 hour shift. She is now having an attitude with me. AITA?

