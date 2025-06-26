Woman Needed Some Quiet Time To Process Her Mental Health, But Her Roommate Felt Ignored And Got Upset

Getting the silent treatment can sting.

What would you do if your roommate thought you were giving them the silent treatement, but really, you just didn’t feel like talking?

This woman needed some quiet time to process her emotions, but her roommate thought it was the silent treatment.

Now her roommate is mad at her, and she’s not sure what to do to make things right.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for needing quiet to process everything and unintentionally upsetting my roommate? I (25F) live with two roommates, and one of them moved in last July. I have a friendly relationship with her. We hang out one-on-one a couple of times a week. I respect her space and never ask to tag along with her friends because I don’t want to be a burden or feel like a pity invite.

This past month has been overwhelming for me. I’ve struggled with what I believe is depression. I have felt this since middle school. I’m not diagnosed, but it’s constant and exhausting.

Normally, I push through it and function fine, but recently, everything hit at once. I had to remove a dangerous tree ($$$). A former friend flaked on a dinner I put time and money into. My water heater broke and had to be replaced.

Then, my pet fish of four years died. That one hit harder than expected. I get really attached to animals. The day after my fish died, I was emotionally wiped out. I didn’t talk much that morning because I didn’t want to break down crying in front of anyone.

My roommate asked if there was a problem in a particular tone. I said no because if I said yes, she would have thought I had a problem with her. That wasn’t the case. She then said I was giving her the silent treatment. I told her I was just in a bad place and didn’t want to talk.

Since then, she’s been avoiding the apartment. She told our other roommate that she “doesn’t deserve to be ignored.” I did try to reconnect. I texted her the next day, asking if she wanted a coffee, and I brought it back for her.

I also apologized that day, but I think she had headphones on, and didn’t hear me. I know I was withdrawn, but I needed space to grieve and recover.

I never meant to make her feel excluded. Now, it feels like she’s holding a grudge over something that wasn’t personal. I feel like she has now created a bigger problem out of nothing. AITA for needing quiet to process everything and for unintentionally upsetting my roommate?

We all process emotions differently.

