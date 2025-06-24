Woman Never Felt Like She Loved Her Parents, So As An Adult She’s Not Sure If She Loves Her Mother-In-Law, Either

In a healthy family, children and parents know that they love each other.

Imagine growing up in a situation where you don’t have parental love. As an adult, would you know what it means to love a parent?

In this story, one woman isn’t sure how to know if she loves her mother-in-law, and she feels pretty bad about it.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH – mother in law keeps saying “I love you” Mother in law keeps saying “I love you” Backstory: I’m 36; my dad died when I was 16 (but only saw on weekends a couple times a month after age 8 since my parents separated) and my mother has borderline personality disorder – we do not have a relationship and haven’t really since I was 17. I’ve never had “parents” as an adult and I don’t even know what it would be like to have a parent. It’s weird now having a mother in law and feeling like an adult actually cares about me.

She doesn’t know what it means to love a parent.

I got married 2 years ago and my mother in law keeps saying “I love you.” She’s so nice and I do CARE about her, I just don’t know how to say I love you back or even if I do love her. I don’t feel like I know what it means to “love” a parent, and it feels so weird – like if I said it it would be like I don’t mean it. It’s hard to explain.

Her mother-in-law is upset about it.

She’s noticed I don’t type/say it back and recently brought it up to my husband. I feel bad, but I also don’t know what to do. My husband said I could just say it back but very time I think about it I feel super weird. Idk if it’s because I don’t love her or if I just have trauma around the whole parents thing.

It’s different with her friends.

I feel guilty because I tell my friends I love them, but not my Mother in law. Am I broken? AITAH? Should I just say it even if I don’t want to? I don’t want to hurt her but I also don’t really wan to say it back because I don’t know how it feels… 😞

That sounds like a sad childhood not to know how it feels to love a parent.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She’s lucky to have a good mother-in-law.

She shouldn’t feel forced to say “I love you.”

It probably wouldn’t be a lie to say “I love you.”

Here’s another suggestion.

Not everyone knows how to express their feelings with words.

