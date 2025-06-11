Woman Plans To Go On A Cruise The Day After Her Boyfriend’s Graduation, But Her Boyfriend Got The Dates Mixed Up And Now She’ll Miss His Ceremony

It’s so annoying when you think you’ve planned everything perfectly, but then you realize you accidentally double booked yourself.

What would you do if you realized you were planning to go on vacation the same day you were supposed to attend your boyfriend’s graduation ceremony? Would you cancel the trip or skip the graduation?

The woman in today’s story was in this exact situation.

Let’s see how this mixup happened.

AITA For Missing My Boyfriend’s Graduation? My bf (25M) and I (24F) have been together for a year and 7 months. I graduated with my master’s in December and he came down for the week. He lmk that he would graduate in the spring on May 9th. I confirmed this date with him several times.

She made plans with a friend.

In October-ish, my best friend invited me to go on her law school graduation cruise with her. The cruise started May 10th. I figured I would do something similar to what he did and come the days leading up to his ceremony and leave after. I paid a deposit for the cruise and kept it moving.

Now she’s in a lose lose situation.

In February, a few days before I had to pay the rest of the money for my spot on the cruise, he lets me know that his graduation date was actually May 10th (the same day the cruise left). I had a meltdown. I didn’t want to miss his ceremony and I didn’t want to look like a jerk to his parents as they let him come to see me walk. But, my best friend was working with a travel agent and the rate we had locked in was a group rate. If I pulled out, they would have to rebook the entire trip and prices would be higher for everyone.

Her boyfriend is upset.

I decided that I was going to pay the balance and figure the rest out. I was trying to figure out a way to make both events work but my boyfriend expressed his disappointment in the whole situation and said not to. We got into an argument. He said he felt like it was unfair that I was blaming him and I shouldn’t have planned anything for his graduation week.

She told him her side of the story.

I countered by telling him that with everything I had going on at the time (job hunting, finishing up graduation requirements, defending my thesis, presenting my research at conferences, etc), I don’t think that it was fair of him to expect me to double check behind him. I took his word as it was his ceremony and I felt like he put me in a terrible situation. He said he wouldn’t hold it against me but he was upset that I wouldn’t be there. The week leading up to the cruise/his graduation, he was acting weird. I pressed him to spit the issue out.

He’s still pretty upset.

He sent me a long message about how he would’ve never missed my ceremony and how he’s not even excited. He said this day was supposed to be about him and his hard work but he was going to be worried about me getting on a boat and all of that instead. He also mentioned that I didn’t even officially tell him I was going on the cruise and that him and his family had hoped that I was coming to surprise him. I was trying to be understanding because these are his feelings and just listen. I responded with encouragement and congratulations because again, I have to respect his feelings even if I don’t agree with them.

He claims his parents are mad at her too.

He sent me another message while I was on the cruise about how me missing his ceremony was not okay and that it hurt him and his family deeply. He said that his parents’ view on me had changed since they’ve seen him go above and beyond for me. So, not showing up left a bad taste in their mouth. I haven’t been in the mood to talk to him since I got back because this is just a lot. Am I the jerk?

He told her the date of the graduation, but he was wrong. This is his fault.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He’s an adult. His parents shouldn’t be setting the rules.

She could’ve planned the trip with more space between the graduation and the trip.

Her boyfriend clearly isn’t her top priority.

This person calls her “ignorant.”

It seems that nobody is on her side.

But her boyfriend isn’t completely innocent here.

This relationship may not last.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.