Woman Saw A Baby In Danger, So She Made Sure To Call The Attention Of The Baby’s Guardian Who Was Glued To Her Phone

Some people are too distracted by their phones.

What would you do if you saw a child wandering around a parking lot while the caregiver was looking at their phone? Would you mind your own business, or would you get the caregiver’s attention?

This woman was in the parking lot of a store when she saw a toddler wandering too far from her grandma who was looking on her phone.

Grandma Oblivious Today, there was a grandma in our parking lot. She was with a toddler out of his stroller. She was standing there texting while the baby walked around.

I was getting something out of my car, and I noticed how far away from her the kid was. I called out to her, “Hey! He’s getting away!” She never looked up from her phone.

I got my item out of my car, and the kid was now moving really fast. Another customer was yelling at her. She still never looked up from her phone.

I tapped her shoulder. “The baby is too far away!” She finally started after him. Still not looking up from her phone.

The baby cried and threw a tantrum on the ground.

When she got to him, she scolded him. Which made the baby cry and lay down on the ground, very close to the driveway entrance. She continued to tap away on the phone while the baby laid there in a tantrum.

I stopped to talk to the other customer. I then spotted the baby walk right into the driveway while Grandma Oblivious was still enraptured by her phone. At this point, I stormed over to her.

“Ma’am!….Ma’am!… Ma’am!” I finally had to tap her shoulder vigorously. I shouted, “You have to get out of the driveway! Cars drive in here really fast! This is dangerous!”

I got a mild, “Oh, thank you” in response. But she did finally take the kid back to his stroller, scolding him all the while. I sure wish I could find the baby’s parents to tell them grandma is not a suitable caregiver.

Child over cellphone at all times, please!

