Woman Stood By Her Boyfriend After He Was Seriously Injured, But When She Found Out He Cheated On Her Prior To The Injury, She Wanted To Break Up With Him

Rocky relationships eventually crumble when trust is broken.

If you found out your boyfriend cheated on you, you’d probably want to break up with him. Does that change if you find out after your boyfriend was seriously injured?

This woman’s facing this exact situation.

So now, she’s torn between doing what’s best for him and what’s best for herself.

Check out the full story below.

AITAH for thinking about leaving my paralyzed boyfriend for cheating on me? I have been on and off with my boyfriend (25M) for a year now . He recently got injured and became paralyzed. I (26F) stayed by his side throughout the entire injury.

This woman found out that her boyfriend was seeing another girl.

I found out that he cheated on me prior to the injury. He had been seeing a girl for three months and lied to me the entire time. I found out after the injury about the girl.

Now, she doesn’t know what to do since he’s in a vulnerable state.

I am unsure what to do as I don’t want to leave him during such a vulnerable time, but I also can’t find it in myself to trust him anymore. This has led to deeper problems and strains in our current relationship. I want to leave him, but I feel like it makes me a bad person if I do that.

That’s a difficult situation to be in, but it would be hard to stand by someone who cheated on you.

Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit to this story.

Walking away is a form of self-respect.

