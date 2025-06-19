Woman Was Expecting A Quiet Morning In The Store, But Instead Witnessed A Full-On Fight Between Two Women

You never know what kind of chaos the day will bring.

Usually working in a retail store first thing in the morning means doing a bit of cleaning and waiting for customers, but that’s not at all the case in today’s story.

This woman was just starting her shift at a store in the mall when she heard two women screaming and fighting with each other.

The situation escalated quickly.

I’m five minutes into open and I had to call the police. I work in a board game store in a small mall. This one happened about an hour ago. We’re allowed to browse the net when no one’s around.

This woman arrived 15 minutes before they opened.

I got in at 9:45 because we open at 10. I do my thing: vacuum, make some coffee, you know… the usual. Ten rolls around, and I open my gat. I go behind the counter to wait for the early comers. We don’t usually pick up until about 1.

She heard two women screaming at each other.

Here I am, checking my counter. I hear these two ladies coming down the hall. They stop about fifteen feet from my door. They are screaming at one another about how one slept with the other’s husband.

One of them had a knife.

They start to fist fight next to the fountain. One rips off the other’s weave. I’m already reaching for the phone to call security. Next thing I know, one of them has a knife and is threatening the other

So, she called security and the cops.

I told security. They told me to call the police while they rushed to the scene. The mall has been open for five minutes.

The most thrilling mornings start with cops and crimes.

