Woman’s Husband Put Stickers On Her Car, And When She Took Them Off He Got Mad At Her

Some people treat their car like an extension of their personality.

Would you be upset if your spouse decorated your car with stickers without even asking you if it was okay first?

This woman was surprised when her husband decided to “decorate” her car without asking.

She was so upset about it that she took off the decorations, and now her husband is upset too.

Who was wrong here?

Read the story below for all the details.

AITAH for taking off the ugly stickers my husband put on my car? My husband got a few car stickers. He put them on my car without me knowing. They are not bad in nature but definitely something a self-centered person would put on their car.

This woman didn’t like all three stickers that her husband put on her car.

He put 3 on in total. The first one was white text saying “I love my Husband” on the passenger window. The second one was on the trunk door and was an ugly swirly white line. The final one was on the hood and was some famous person I think, but I don’t know her name.

So, she took them off, but he got mad.

I took them off. And he was angry at me for not letting him decorate my car. Some paint peeled off when I took off the third one, and i’m not happy about that.

If it’s her car, her husband shouldn’t have put stickers on it.

Let’s check out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

LOL. Is your husband a child, asks this person.

This person thinks the husband needs to pay for the damage.

Here’s an honest opinion from this user.

Finally, people are calling out the husband.

If it’s not your car, don’t make it your canvas.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.