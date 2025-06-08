Woman’s Mom Kept Insisting That She Wear The Dress She Picked Out For Her, But She’s Tired Of Giving In To Her Mom’s Requests

Parents shouldn’t force their style preferences on their children.

Would you give in to your mother’s style choices for Mother’s Day, or would you refuse?

This woman has always argued with her mother over how she dresses.

Every Mother’s Day, her mom insists on picking out her outfit and hairstyle, but she doesn’t want to give in this time.

Read the story below.

AITA for refusing to wear the outfit my mom picked out for me for Mother’s Day? I (22F) told my mom that I won’t wear the outfit she picked out for me. It was for Mother’s Day church. She wants to choose both my clothes and how I style my hair.

This woman doesn’t feel comfortable with her mom’s choices for her.

She always wants me in shorter, more traditionally feminine dresses and insists I either straighten or curl my naturally wavy hair. I don’t feel comfortable dressing like that, and I’ve tried to suggest compromises.

This scenario keeps happening every year.

But she refuses and says it’s her day, so I should just go along with what she wants. This has been an ongoing thing every year since I became an adult.

Parents can really dictate how their adult children dress.

Let’s find out what others have to say about it on Reddit.

Everyone has their own personal style. Learn to respect it.

