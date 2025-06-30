Woman’s Rude Aunt Wouldn’t Keep Her Mouth Shut, So She Told Her To Mind Her Own Business

It can be oh-so-satisfying to put someone in their place and tell them to mind their own business…

AITA for telling my aunt to mind her own business? “I have a sister with a 1 year old daughter. We spend a lot of time together and since her husband works many hours a day, I help her with the baby.

We have an aunt who we’re very close to. She recently moved to our hometown and we see each other very often. Since day one of her moving here, she hasn’t stopped commenting on every little thing, from what the baby eats to where my sister and I go for walks with the baby. She even told the baby once that her dress is ugly and she looks ugly wearing it. To the freaking baby!!!

She won’t stop being extremely judgmental and giving unsolicited advice.

My sister is doing an amazing hob at raising her kid. Our aunt on the other hand has two adult kids that don’t have the best relationship with her. Last week, my sister was feeding the baby one of those yogurts for babies and children. Our aunt saw that and started going on and on about how this is the second time this week that the baby eats this yogurt and how my sister should feed her healthier because these are processed and blah blah blah.

She was being very rude and condescending. I got fed up and told her to mind her own business and stop commenting on every single thing my sister does with the baby. She got very upset and told me that she has as much of a right on the baby as I do (which was a completely irrelevant and stupid thing to say) and told me to watch my mouth and then she left. She hasn’t talked to me since and avoids me. She won’t pick up the phone and she acts like I’m not there.

I didn’t even say anything too bad and compared to all the rude comments she’s made so far, mine is nothing. My sister has told me how uncomfortable our aunt is making her feel but she’s too nice to say anything but I’m fed up with this situation and had to say something. And now I’m the bad guy! AITA for standing up for my sister?”

