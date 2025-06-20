Young Lady Let Her Animals Catch A Mouse In The Barn, But Another Person Accused Her Of Being Cruel

People have different ways of looking at and treating animals.

Not all animals are pampered pets. Some have jobs to do, like the farm animals in this story.

This college woman lives on a farm and is planning to be a veterinarian.

She saw a mouse in the barn, so she decided to let the cat and dog chase it.

Another person in the barn thought that was a really bad idea.

AITA for letting my animals do their job? First of all, I live on a farm. We had 2 barn cat’s, but one has retired into an inside cat because of his health issues.

At 5 am, I went out to check on the chickens because I heard loud noises. I saw the cat chasing a mouse out of the barn. I called for Liz (fake name) and told her to let the dog out to help the cat because she can’t get it by herself.

She did, but apparently, not understanding what I meant. But then she saw what happened. The Jack Russell immediately helped the cat corner and catch the mouse. They both ran off together behind the barn.

I went inside after, telling them they did good and giving them the well-earned belly rubs and head pats. Liz later told me it was horrible of me to let them hurt the mouse. I explained how the mouse was eating the animal feed and it needed to get out.

She said I could’ve found a more humane way to do it. But mice have to be dropped off miles away from where they started or else they’ll just come back. I explained that to her, and she started yelling and said: “How could someone who’s becoming a vet let animals hurt each other?”

She yelled at me for a good 20 minutes. And I finally told her to “let my animals do their freaking job.” She started crying and went to her boyfriend’s house. AITA?

It’s not animal cruelty if animals are supposed to do what they naturally do.

