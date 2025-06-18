Young Man Suggested Staying In The Car While They Wait For Their Scheduled Bowling Game, But Some Of Their Friends Went For A Walk Instead

Birthday plans don’t always go as planned.

This teenage boy was celebrating his friend’s birthday with 2 other friends.

While waiting for their bowling reservation time, they discussed whether to stay in the car or go for a walk.

Even though they agreed on what to do, some of the friends didn’t follow though.

The birthday celebration turned awkward and tense.

AITA for how I reacted to my friend leaving us on my other friends birthday? It was my friend Ryan’s birthday yesterday, and we’d all planned to hangout. Me, Ryan, our friend Griffin, and Griffin’s friend Josh.

We got dinner and then got ice cream and ate outside. While outside, the mosquitos were eating me alive, so I suggested we just chill in the car until our bowling reservation at 10. But our friend Griffin got really heated because he wanted to go for a walk.

A debate ensued, and I won because Ryan decided just to chill in the car. So we went into a parking lot, and then, Griffin decided to just go for a walk without us. Josh joined him because Josh is more Griffin’s friend than Ryan and I.

They left us for over an hour on our own. I got really mad at him, and we had a huge arguement because I felt it was childish to lose a debate over what to do and then decide ,”Fine, I’m gonna go do it by myself then.” Especially on our friend’s birthday.

Ryan himself was upset. But he’s naturally the kind of person to avoid conflict at all costs, so he just pretended he wasn’t upset. But he told me in the car that he was.

Bowling was really awkward and tense. I barely exchanged words with Griffin and Josh. We haven’t talked since then. AITA?

It’s not much of a birthday celebration if half of the people at the party go off on their own.

Even teenage boys have to deal with friendship drama sometimes.

