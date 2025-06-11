Younger Brother Always Wants Things To Be His Way, So The Older Brother Refused To Ever Hang Out With Him Again

Sibling relationships are tricky when we’re younger.

What would you do if a younger sibling always whined to get their way, and your parents gave in to their whiny demands? Would you roll with it, or would you be upset that you never got to do what you wanted to do because you always had to do what your whiny sibling wanted to do?

This guy shares how his younger brother has an extra edge in the family and is pampered all the time.

Find out why he got bitter towards his brother.

AITA for not reassuring my brother that I forgive him and for telling him taking from me and pushing to get his own way isn’t okay? My parents have me (15m) and my brother (12m). They spoil him all the time and they let him get away with things they never used to let me get away with. He can take food off my plate without asking or can ask mom or dad for my share of something when they plate our food up.

He can take stuff from my room without asking and he doesn’t have to knock to go in. And if mom and dad get us each something he can say swap and I have to swap with him. I tried telling him he should ask me and should accept if I say no. I told him it makes me not like him very much when he steals stuff from me and I asked how he’d like me to do it. But he didn’t really listen. I thought he might because he follows me around a lot and wants me to spend time with him whenever his friends aren’t around. It didn’t work. When I talked to my parents they blew me off and said he’s younger and of course he’s let away with other stuff and that it’s part of being the youngest. They said I can’t hold it against him.

The other problem is when he whines about what we’re doing so we’ll do something he wants. My parents insist on a family experience day for our birthdays but usually he doesn’t like what I pick for my birthday and he whines so our parents make us leave early and do what he wants. We’re supposed to take turns picking family day stuff as well but if he doesn’t like mine he whines and my parents skip over me. Three Saturdays ago it all happened on the same day and I went back to the car.

I had picked an arcade for family day but he wanted to go to this amusement park that he likes but I don’t, because they mostly have stuff for younger kids or shorter people and I’m 6″3 so I’m too tall for anything. It was already lame and then we got burgers and hot dogs. I got a chicken sandwich and hotdog and my brother got a cheese burger and a mini hot dog. He wanted the chicken sandwich and while I was eating my hot dog, he took the chicken sandwich and he took a huge bite so he could claim it. I told him it was mine and my parents told me to eat his cheese burger and stop being childish. I left the rest of my food and I went back to the car and refused to join them for the rest of the day.

I didn’t talk on the way home either. My parents told me I didn’t get to do that. And I told them they didn’t get to make me join them anymore. That I would sit in the car whenever we have more family days. My brother said he missed me but I ignored him and I didn’t talk to him for the rest of the day. The next morning he asked me if I was mad at him. And I said yeah and I told him congrats because he finally made me not like him and I didn’t want him following me around anymore and to forget about me hanging out with him.

I said he takes my stuff and ruins my fun and he doesn’t care so I don’t care if he wants to spend time with me. He tried to ignore it but I didn’t pay any attention to him for over a week so he apologized and it was only so I’d go back to how things were and because he doesn’t like me being mad at him. I told him it wasn’t enough and he needs to learn that taking from me all the time and whining to get his way over mine isn’t okay and it makes people not like him, even me.

My parents got mad and said I should have reassured him that I forgive him and never should have blamed him for the other stuff. I said I blame them more but he should learn or nobody will want to know him. My parents punished me for a couple of days but when I didn’t give in they just let up and decided they needed to tell me over and over that I’m wrong. AITA?

