A Babysitter Feeds The Neighbor’s Kid Because They Were Hungry, But His Mom Freaks Out And Says It’s Against The Rules

In this story a nanny faces a difficult choice… feed a kid and break the rules, or deprive him and obey.

AITA for feeding my neighbor’s hungry kid when his mom said no food? I (34F) babysit my neighbor’s kids (6M) after school for $15/hour. The mom works late and I would pick him up, give him snacks, help with homework and stuff. Pretty normal things.

Yesterday the kid tells me his mom said he can’t have any sugar because he has been “acting out” at home. But when I’m giving him apple slices he starts SOBBING and says he hasn’t eaten anything since breakfast because he forgot his lunch and the cafeteria wouldn’t give him a lunch without money. I felt terrible.

This kid was literally starving and his mom wanted me to deny him basic food? So I made him a PB&J and some crackers. He was so happy and finally stopped crying. Well apparently he told his mom I “went against her rules” and now she’s mad.

She says I undermined her parenting and I had no right to feed him when she explicitly said no food. I tried explaining he was hungry and hadn’t eaten in like 8 hours, but she just kept yelling about boundaries. She’s now says I can’t babysit him any more.

Honestly I’m kinda relieved because this all seems weird, but now I’m starting to wonder if I’ve actually done something wrong? AITA here?

