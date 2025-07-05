July 5, 2025 at 10:48 am

A Car Shopper Didn’t Expect To See Unsold Vehicles From The Past Couple Years At A Nissan Dealership

by Matthew Gilligan

What’s going on over at Nissan these days?

Well, according to a TikTokker named Thomas, it doesn’t look too good…

He posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers why he was surprised by what he found when he visited a Nissan dealership.

Thomas said, “Want to know how bad the market is? This is a brand new Nissan Venture. That is a 2023, brand new. They wanted almost $50k for this thing, brand new.”

He added, “It’s like three model years old at this point, or at least two. Look at that, over $20,000 off MSRP, and it’s still sitting. No one wants to touch it.”

Thomas continued, “For $50k should it still have cloth seats in it? That’s kind of mind-blowing to me. I’m so tempted to come here and offer them half.”

Thomas then said, “They want almost like $28k. I’d be like, ‘Hey if you take $20k I’ll take it home today.’ At that point, you’re getting a brand new car for $20k.”

The TikTokker then showed viewers a 2024 vehicle and said, “No one’s buying these things and it’s like, you wonder why? Because 50 grand for an SUV with a cloth interior. And it’s an EV, and it’s a Nissan so it’s like negative, negative, negative, negative. Just all negatives.”

Take a look at the video.

Nissan is still selling brand new 2023 and it’s 2025 #car #nissan #newcars #carmaintenance #carfails #ev #cars

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual chimed in.

It looks like Nissan might be in a bit of hot water…

Who is going to want to buy those?

