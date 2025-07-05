A Car Shopper Didn’t Expect To See Unsold Vehicles From The Past Couple Years At A Nissan Dealership

What’s going on over at Nissan these days?

Well, according to a TikTokker named Thomas, it doesn’t look too good…

He posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers why he was surprised by what he found when he visited a Nissan dealership.

Thomas said, “Want to know how bad the market is? This is a brand new Nissan Venture. That is a 2023, brand new. They wanted almost $50k for this thing, brand new.”

He added, “It’s like three model years old at this point, or at least two. Look at that, over $20,000 off MSRP, and it’s still sitting. No one wants to touch it.”

Thomas continued, “For $50k should it still have cloth seats in it? That’s kind of mind-blowing to me. I’m so tempted to come here and offer them half.”

Thomas then said, “They want almost like $28k. I’d be like, ‘Hey if you take $20k I’ll take it home today.’ At that point, you’re getting a brand new car for $20k.”

The TikTokker then showed viewers a 2024 vehicle and said, “No one’s buying these things and it’s like, you wonder why? Because 50 grand for an SUV with a cloth interior. And it’s an EV, and it’s a Nissan so it’s like negative, negative, negative, negative. Just all negatives.”

It looks like Nissan might be in a bit of hot water…

Who is going to want to buy those?

