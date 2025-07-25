A Careless Owner Let His Dog Charge At Her Foster Dog, So She Stepped In And It Turned Into A Big Fight

Dog walking in the city can be unpredictable, even for the most cautious pet owners.

One woman tried to do everything right with her new foster dog, but when someone else’s recklessness nearly caused chaos, she had no choice but to speak up.

AITA for yelling at a man to get his dog away from my dog? Monday night, I (44F) brought home a foster dog. Maybe 4–5 years old and approximately 75 pounds. She’s super sweet and well-behaved with people, but the rescue organization said she does not like cats and requires slow introductions with dogs. Because of her size, I’ve been crossing the street if we see a dog while out for a walk, just to be on the safe side.

I live in a very urban neighborhood. Last night, we were out for a walk. A man (30s–40s) was out with his Shih Tzu without a leash on. It sprinted across the street toward Foster. I had firm control of her leash and collar, and I yelled at the man to get his dog away from her.

He casually started to walk over to us—no hustle whatsoever—meanwhile his dog is now stopping traffic from running back and forth between Foster and the owner, while an older woman with him stands and laughs. Foster got agitated from the dog getting right up in her face and snarled a bit. I yelled at him again to get his dog away from her.

He finally grabs his dog and then says, “You are the one with the big dog. Go **** yourself.” I replied, “Exactly. Do you not care if my dog attacks your dog?” He asks, “Is that a threat? Are you threatening me?” So I yell, “Your dog could have been hit by a car!”

He told me to **** off. I told him he’s a crappy dog owner. Altercation over. Foster and I continued on our walk. I was 100% sure I was in the right until I told a friend today, and he said I shouldn’t have insulted the man, and that I should have just kept walking instead of engaging in the first place. If I hadn’t engaged, his dog would likely have continued to get at Foster, and I was not about to risk either dog getting hurt (more likely the Shih Tzu). I’m baffled by what my friend said. AITA?

