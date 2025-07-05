July 5, 2025 at 4:48 am

‘Car is tweaking.’ – A Chevy Cruze Owner Had A Big Problem With Her Car In A Fast Food Drive-Thru

by Matthew Gilligan

I’m no mechanic, but I’m gonna go out of a limb here and say that this woman is having some pretty serious issues with her car.

She posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the issues she was having with her vehicle while she was in a drive-thru.

The video shows the driver in the drive-thru of a Raising Cane’s restaurant…but things on her Chevy Cruze’s dashboard seem to be a little wonky.

The text overlay on her video reads, “Car is tweaking at the Cane’s drive thru.”

The TikTokker then asked viewers, “Help, what does this mean?”

A warning on the woman’s dashboard reads, “Service StabiliTrak.”

Let’s just hope that she got her chicken tenders before her car broke down…

Check out the video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This individual chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this person has been there…

She needs to head to an auto shop, ASAP!

How embarrassing.

