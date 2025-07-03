A Customer Demanded A TV For A Much Cheaper Price And Threatened To Sue, So This Employee Bought A Sale TV Out From Under Him

Who’s ready for a petty revenge tale from the pages of Reddit?!?!

Have you ever seen a customer explode before? It’s awesome! “When I worked at a big retail chain in America here, we had an odd, but easily understandable way to display and sell our TVs. If the TV has ONE price tag on it, that means that was the price for the TV in box and the display was NOT for sale. If the TV had two, one would be clearly marked DISPLAY PRICE (as in that exact TV on the wall, because it’s about to be replaced) and the other price tag was for a new in box TV.

The display price often reached INSANE discounts. The longer it sat there, the lower our system automatically lowered the price. One time we sold a 2,000 dollar TV brand new in box for 200 dollars because it was the display. I wanted that TV and was sad that another coworker got to it first. But my luck turned around. The almost exact same model minus a curved screen was up for grabs. Also 2 grand, new. They were selling it for 500. A really really nice smart TV, 4K, Smart Hub, the works. A customer saw online we were selling a similar looking TV (different model number and resolution, 1080p) for 200 dollars. THE WEBSITE SAID DISPLAY ONLY PRICE.

He came in and demanded the 500 dollar display for 200 dollars. Queue “It’s the same size! What’s the difference?” 1 billion times. He began threatening lawsuits for mis-advertisement, threatened to call the cops (what could they do?). Enough to where the store manager was about to cave and take the hit personally. Here’s where I got sneaky. I got tired of waiting for displays that I wanted to come down, as I have been waiting for a year and saving up for a new TV to replace my 10-year-old 32 inch Sanyo (That TV is still used. It’s now in my bedroom as a monitor for me to play games while I sit on my bed).

The customer was outside ranting and raving at someone on the phone. So, during my 15-minute break, I walked up to the store manager (SM). Me: I will buy that TV right now for 500 bucks. SM: You sure? That customer is going to explode if he sees you with it. Me: That’s fine. I’ll wheel it out to my car and he can watch me load it into the back. SM: Alright. Got tired of him anyway. He was being a jerk to me and multiple associates. He deserves this. If corporate calls, I’ll show camera footage. That would be enough for us to be in the clear. Corporate won’t complain that I saved 300 bucks from being burned. I literally walked right by that customer with that TV. I was happy that I got that TV. But the icing on the cake? He turned tomato red. Not kidding. Red. AH: WHAT THE **** ARE YOU DOING? Me: I saw this TV for sale and I bought it. Why? AH: I WAS ABOUT TO BUY THAT!!!!!! Me: Oh, I thought you didn’t want it anymore after you left the store. I didn’t realize you left to call someone. (I totally did btw). AH: YOU GETTING SMART WITH ME? I’LL KICK YOUR ***! Here’s where I almost gotten reprimanded and coached. I couldn’t resist. The troll in me couldn’t be stopped.

Me: Sir, tomatoes belong in the vegetable section. AH: WHAT THE **** DID YOU JUST SAY!?!?! I booked it to my car. Sprinting and holding a 55 inch TV over my head and slapped the back of my car door shut and ran back inside. They got him out of the store by saying “You left the store. We don’t hold items. It’s our policy.” And, to boot, corporate backed us up. I dodged the reprimand because the customer couldn’t prove I made that comment at him. I got a new TV. Made a customer explode. And, made my managers nearly *** from laughing so hard. It was a good day.”

