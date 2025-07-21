July 21, 2025 at 8:48 am

A Customer Wasn’t Happy When She Was Told She Wasn’t Allowed to Take Her Car Home the Day She Bought It

by Matthew Gilligan

woman staring at a camera

TikTok/@itzmehsydney

Well, I’ve never heard this one before…

A woman named Sydney posted a brief video on TikTok and told viewers why she was pretty unhappy when she got some news after she bought a car.

woman looking at a camera

TikTok/@itzmehsydney

Sydney looked pretty upset in the brief video and the text overlay says it all.

It reads, “I thought when you bought a car you could get it the same day. I have to wait until Monday.”

In the caption, Sydney wrote, “And I need to get insurance to even drive it off the lot. I am excited to show y’all what is looks like.”

woman looking into a camera

TikTok/@itzmehsydney

In one of the video’s comments, Sydney wrote, “It’s a used car and I’m getting new tires so I’m having them get it all set up for me. My papers don’t upload til Monday either so I can’t. You typically do get it the same day.”

She added, “If you went near closing I may understand especially if they need to inspect the car/ file paperwork, drive off the lot. Still excited!”

woman staring straight ahead

TikTok/@itzmehsydney

Take a look at the video.

@itzmehsydney

Wtf and I need to get insurance to even drive it off the lot. I am excited to show y’all what is looks like #firstcar #fyp #fk

♬ diet mtn dew demo – 4r20n

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person has been there.

Screenshot 2025 06 22 at 5.23.55 PM A Customer Wasnt Happy When She Was Told She Wasnt Allowed to Take Her Car Home the Day She Bought It

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 22 at 5.24.16 PM A Customer Wasnt Happy When She Was Told She Wasnt Allowed to Take Her Car Home the Day She Bought It

And this person spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 22 at 5.24.37 PM A Customer Wasnt Happy When She Was Told She Wasnt Allowed to Take Her Car Home the Day She Bought It

It’s never fun to wait for anything…

Especially a car!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter