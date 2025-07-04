July 4, 2025 at 2:48 pm

A Driver With No Insurance Went Through A Car Wash To Try To Avoid Cops

by Matthew Gilligan

rear view mirror of a car in a car wash

If you didn’t have any car insurance and you noticed a cop car in your vicinity, what would you do?

Well, we’d all react differently to that situation, but the guy you’re about to meet had a totally original idea when he was faced with that dilemma.

His name is Ethan and he posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what he did.

rear view mirror of a car in a car wash

The video showed Ethan driving his vehicle through a car wash.

The text overlay on the video reads, “When you have no insurance, so you pull through the car wash, but they follow you through the car wash.”

car in a car wash

The TikTokker then showed viewers that a car was behind him waiting to get into the car wash, and we can only assume that Ethan was referring to a police officer.

interior of a car wash

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker asked a question…

That’s one way to avoid the cops!

Or not, as it turns out.

