A Dry Cleaning Expert Said He Knows The Best Way To Load A Washing Machine

He’s a dry cleaning expert named Zachary and he took to TikTok to share his wisdom with viewers.

Zachary told viewers, “In general, products go in first. This is especially important for top loaders, so throw in your detergents, scent beads, powdered boosters before you load your clothes.”

Zachary then said that people shouldn’t overload their machines because that can lead to a lot of problems.

He then said people should put in rinse products, softeners, or sanitizers in the softener slot.

No go give it a shot!

@jeeves_ny Replying to @Buzyz I’m a dry cleaner and I’m going to teach you how to load a washing machine: 1) Products* go in first (detergent, boosters, scent beads). You can always spin the wheel of a front loader to make sure they’re at the bottom so this is much more important for top loaders. 2) Make sure your hand can fit vertically from the top of the wheel (front loader) or top of the agitator (top loader). 3) Rinse products like softener, vinegar, or rinse need to be put in the softener slot as these are dispensed last. Some machines require you to make a selection to ensure the rinse tray is activated. 4)When you’re done, leave the door open to avoid mold and mildew. 5)Running a sanitizing cycle paired with a washing machine cleaning tablet once every other month is wise. I hope this helps! *I do not recommend using all three types of detergent, just showing different forms to include everyone #washingmachine #laundry #laundrytips #howtoloadawashingmachine #washingmachinetips #washingmachinehacks #explained #cleaning #clean #cleanclothes #lifehacks #diy #adulting #loadawashingmachine ♬ original sound – clean freakz

