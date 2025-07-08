A Flight Attendant Explained Why She Thinks Passengers Shouldn’t Switch Seats On Flights

I’ve never heard this before, but I guess there’s a first time for everything!

A flight attendant named Leanna posted a video on TikTok and explained to viewers why she doesn’t think it’s a good idea to switch seats on flights.

Leanna explained, “You have to keep in mind, if the person you switch with does anything to act up on the plane, that can now come back on you. I know that sounds dramatic. But I’ve seen what goes down on the planes. If this lady now decides to go smoke in the bathroom or something, that can come back on me because my name is going to be on the manifest there.”

She added, “If you know anything about United’s service, if you want to buy drinks or anything, you have to put your card onto the app ahead of time. Which I’ve done before, so my card is stored on the app.”

Leanna continued, “Now, do I think this lady I switched seats with was trying to scam me out of money on my card? No.”

She continued, “But that’s just something to be aware of. And I fully support you if you don’t want to switch seats. You are entitled to the seat you chose.”

I never thought of that before…

Here’s the video.

This is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

I’ve never heard that one before…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.