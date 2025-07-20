A Gamer Bought A Special Chair And It Built Up So Much Static Electricity, It Fried His Hard Drive

Man, this is a bummer…

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and demonstrated how the gaming chair he bought ended up seriously messing up his computer.

The man demonstrated what he’s been dealing with for viewers.

He dragged his feet across the carpet by the desk where he does his gaming and pulled a regular office chair up to it.

And nothing happened…

The TikTokker then grabbed his Secretlab gaming chair, did the same routine…

And both of his computer monitors turned off!

He did it again to prove that it wasn’t a fluke.

In the caption, the man wrote, “Hey @secretlab, why can’t you make chairs that are grounded? This issue fried my hard drive, and I had to go buy a new SSD.”

Here’s the video.

@builtgrifferent Hey @secretlab why can’t you make chairs that are grounded? This issue fried my hard drive and I had to go buy a new SSD ♬ original sound – BuiltGrifferent

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

It’s time to either get a new chair, or tear up that carpet!

First world problems, right?

