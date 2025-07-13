A Girl Keeps Joining Them For Lunch Without Permission, So They Tell Her To Go Away Because She’s A Gossip

Unfortunately sometimes being in high school means that you sometimes end up spending time with people you don’t like.

AITA for telling classmate I don’t want her sitting with me during lunch?

I’m in high school and I have second period with an acquaintance, Q. Every day during my lunch break I sit with 4 of my other friends. Q follows me all the way to my lunch spot, and sits with us without asking if we mind. Q is known for being “friends” with everyone in our school. She is very friendly and talkative and because of this we accepted her and assumed she didn’t have anyone else to sit with.

However, we found out that Q has been telling a lot of people about our conversations. For example my friend was telling us how she broke up with her boyfriend. She noticed Q quietly listening and told Q not to tell anyone. Despite this, Q told many of her other friends the next day. We confronted Q and she apologized but never changed. My friends have expressed their discomfort with me. We are forced to have extremely surface level shallow conversations during lunch because we scared of her gossiping to her friends. It’s hard because lunch is the only time we see each other.

A few days later Q tried following me to our lunch spot after second period ended. I turned to her and said, “ Q can you sit with your other friends from now on? We don’t like how you gossip about our private conversations to other people and we don’t trust you.” I didn’t think it was harsh until she started crying and then ran away. Me and my friends packed up our stuff and went to class without thinking much of it. The next day I found out she told all the girls in my grade how much of a mean person I am and now everyone thinks I’m a snake. AITA?

