A Group Of Concert-Goers Unite To Sabotage An Intrusive Young TikTok Crew Who Don’t Even Know The Words To The Songs

Whether you love it or hate it, TikTok is ubiquitous now.

And while some concerts are requiring attendees to leave their phones at the door, others embrace the social media craze.

In this story, the audience is divided about etiquette… across several generational lines.

Let’s see the show…

Please just enjoy the concert, duck face! Went to the Earth, Wind, and Fire concert with my parents last night. If you haven’t heard of them, they are a groovy funk band from the 70’s. So needless to say it was an older crowd. Most people were there to just vibe, dance, and enjoy the music of yesteryear, but, of course, where there’s music there are wannabe influencers.

Ah yes, where’s there’s smoke there’s Earth, Wind, & Fire. But what kinda influencers are at this 70’s show?

There was a group of younger girls (mid 20’s perhaps) who kept filming videos of them miming to the lyrics (clearly none of which they knew). They had a full set up including a stand and some decently choreographed moves. I am of the opinion that you go to concerts (especially outdoor ones) to vibe and listen to the music. I have nothing against selfies or taking videos of you and your friends dancing around) but turning the concert into your own personal TikTok studio is not cool.

OK, so she does NOT think these videos are fire. Will she interfere?

Especially if you are taking up too much room to do so. Since I was pretty close behind them, I decided that if they thought they were the main characters of the concert, I would show them what main character energy really is. Every time they started filming I would sneak right behind them and start getting down with my crappy white girl dance moves. All while making the mid 2000’s favorite, the duck face. They were shooting several videos and I tried to pull focus every time I could.

Talk about photobombing. It’s a blast from the past. Will the wannabes notice?

My dad saw what I was doing and started to join me. All of us eventually got upstaged by an older couple who full-on started grinding behind the TikTok group and that is when I made my exit. I had a bunch of fun at the concert and got a little satisfaction knowing that I either ruined their entire stock of videos they shot, or I was going to (hopefully) upstage them at their own game.

Wow, sounds like this was more fun than the actual show. But what became of these recordings?

I don’t have TikTok and I didn’t get their handles so I have no way of knowing which it will be. But if you see some TikToks shot at an Earth Wind and Fire concert, look for the dorky white girl making a fool of herself in the background.

Perhaps we’ll never know.

Unless anyone in the comments has a lead…

