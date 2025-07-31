A Hair Stylist Shared Advice About How People Who Take Ozempic Can Avoid Hair Loss

A lot of folks are taking Ozempic, Mounjaro, and other weight-loss drugs these days, and you better believe that there are side effects.

But maybe there are some ways to get around some of those issues, according to a hair stylist named Ashley.

She posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about how she’s battling hair loss while taking Mounjaro.

Ashley said, “If you’re on the shot, Ozempic, I can’t say the full word but you know what I’m talking about. You are on that, and your hair is falling out. I need you to listen up.”

Ashley said some of the clients she sees working as a hair stylist have experienced hair loss because of weight loss injections and she said this is because of nutrient deficiency and stress response.

She added that the nutrient loss and weight loss makes peoples’ bodies go into “survival mode” and they lose hair as a result.

The TikTokker said that people going through this need to take a hair multi-vitamin and she added that just taking Biotin isn’t good enough.

Ashley recommended vitamins A, B, D, and E to help the oil balance in the scalp.

She told viewers, “Vitamins do not have to be expensive, especially this kind.”

Ashley said she’s been taking a product called Rose Bella Hair Vitamin Gummies to fight her own hair loss and she added that the product is “super simple” and “super cheap.”

