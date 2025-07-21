A Home Depot Worker Sounded Off About Some of the Customers Who Come In Her Store

This lady didn’t hold back at all!

Her name is Kira and she posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the many things that get on her nerves when she has to deal with customers at her job at Home Depot.

Kira asked “Why do you come?” to “Delusional customers that come in here and say things like, ‘Oh, I hate coming to this Home Depot.’”

The TikTokker said that she gets frustrated with customers who don’t realize that every employee has different areas of expertise in the store.

She said, “I know appliances. I know paints. I know how to cut a key. I know how to check you out.”

Kira continued, “I don’t know electrical. I don’t know plumbing. I don’t know flooring. So, when you come to me, ask me, ‘Can you help me?’ And when I say, ‘Oh, give me one second, I can find someone to help you,’ that’s not me getting slick. That’s me not knowing what you want.”

The more you know…

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user has been there.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

It sounds like she’s had just about enough of the customers she has to deal with…

Which is normal in customer service, to be honest.

