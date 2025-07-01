July 1, 2025 at 4:48 am

Homeowner Shows Why The Screwdriver Test Is Important Before You Plant Things In Your Lawn

man talking about his yard

Have you heard of the screwdriver test?

It’s when you use a screwdriver (obviously) to test the soil before you plant things in your yard.

A TikTokker named Joshua did it recently and he posted a video and shared what happened…because he got an unexpected surprise!

man in his backyard

Josh said, “To whoever that guy was who told me to do the screwdriver test…

a hole dug in the ground

You can see that Josh encountered one helluva big rock, so he flipped that advice-giver the bird!

a hole someone dug in the ground

Check out the video.

Big ass rock #lawncare #rock

Josh gave an update on the rock in a second video.

Episode 2 of fu** this rock

Josh finally got the rock out after THREE HOURS.

Final episode of fu** that rock #lawncare

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This individual chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Give it a shot, you never know what you’ll find…but it might take you a while!

No one can decide whether or not this is a joke I guess.

