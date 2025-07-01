Homeowner Shows Why The Screwdriver Test Is Important Before You Plant Things In Your Lawn

Have you heard of the screwdriver test?

It’s when you use a screwdriver (obviously) to test the soil before you plant things in your yard.

A TikTokker named Joshua did it recently and he posted a video and shared what happened…because he got an unexpected surprise!

Josh said, “To whoever that guy was who told me to do the screwdriver test…

You can see that Josh encountered one helluva big rock, so he flipped that advice-giver the bird!

Check out the video.

Josh gave an update on the rock in a second video.

Josh finally got the rock out after THREE HOURS.

Give it a shot, you never know what you’ll find…but it might take you a while!

No one can decide whether or not this is a joke I guess.

