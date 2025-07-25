July 25, 2025 at 8:48 am

A Jeep Owner Talked About The Nonstop Issues She’s Had With Her Vehicle

by Matthew Gilligan

woman sitting in a jeep

TikTok/@myfiercepearcelife

Ugh…this is the worst.

You buy a car, you think everything is cool and you’re starting a new chapter…and then it all goes down the tubes and you realize that you purchased a lemon.

A TikTokker posted a video and talked to viewers about the struggles she’s having with the Jeep Wagoneer she bought.

woman sitting in her jeep

TikTok/@myfiercepearcelife

The woman told viewers that her car has died SIX TIMES while she’s been driving it, but her claims with Jeep keep getting denied.

woman talking to a camera

TikTok/@myfiercepearcelife

In the caption, she wrote, “Jeep has one more chance to fix it after the lemon law has been filed. At this point they think they have ‘fixed’ the problem again but I have zero trust in the outcome.”

woman in a jeep

TikTok/@myfiercepearcelife

Check out the video.

@myfiercepearcelife

After the electrical dying 6 times while driving and having been “fixed” each time we moved forward with Lemon Lawing my @Jeep. Stelantis has denied our claim. Next steps are filing with the Attorney General. Jeep has one more chance to fix it after the lemon law has been filed. At this point they think they have “fixed” the problem again but I have zero trust in the outcome. #jeep #wagoneer #lemonlaw #newcar #3rowsuv

♬ Hit Me – Megan Hilty & Christopher Sieber & Jennifer Simard

The TikTokker posted a follow-up video and gave more information about what’s been going on with her Jeep.

She said, “Apparently, this is a problem that is happening with a lot of Jeep Wagoneers. Do I want to continue to work with Jeep and get another one? I don’t think so. I don’t know. If Jeep hit me up and was like, ‘Hey, let’s try and work this out’…maybe.”

@myfiercepearcelife

I really wanted to be able to keep this car. The @Jeep Wagoneer was the perfect car for us but I can’t drive something that does while I am driving it. They have tried to fix it 5 times and I don’t think they know how. On the way to lemoning it. #lemonlaw #wagoneer #jeep #newcar #fyp #3rowsuv

♬ original sound – Myfiercepearcelife

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2025 06 28 at 1.22.08 PM A Jeep Owner Talked About The Nonstop Issues Shes Had With Her Vehicle

Another viewer offered some advice.

Screenshot 2025 06 28 at 1.22.18 PM A Jeep Owner Talked About The Nonstop Issues Shes Had With Her Vehicle

And this TikTokker asked a question.

Screenshot 2025 06 28 at 1.22.30 PM A Jeep Owner Talked About The Nonstop Issues Shes Had With Her Vehicle

It looks like she might’ve bought a lemon!

I guess it happens.

