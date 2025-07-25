A Jeep Owner Talked About The Nonstop Issues She’s Had With Her Vehicle

Ugh…this is the worst.

You buy a car, you think everything is cool and you’re starting a new chapter…and then it all goes down the tubes and you realize that you purchased a lemon.

A TikTokker posted a video and talked to viewers about the struggles she’s having with the Jeep Wagoneer she bought.

The woman told viewers that her car has died SIX TIMES while she’s been driving it, but her claims with Jeep keep getting denied.

In the caption, she wrote, “Jeep has one more chance to fix it after the lemon law has been filed. At this point they think they have ‘fixed’ the problem again but I have zero trust in the outcome.”

The TikTokker posted a follow-up video and gave more information about what’s been going on with her Jeep.

She said, “Apparently, this is a problem that is happening with a lot of Jeep Wagoneers. Do I want to continue to work with Jeep and get another one? I don’t think so. I don’t know. If Jeep hit me up and was like, ‘Hey, let’s try and work this out’…maybe.”

It looks like she might’ve bought a lemon!

I guess it happens.

