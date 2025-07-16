July 16, 2025 at 2:48 am

A Job Seeker Didn’t Realize That She Sent An Emo Apple Profile Photo To Companies

You always gotta check that profile pic before you send out a job application, folks!

A TikTokker named Louise didn’t bother to check what her Apple profile picture looked like and she only realized what was going on after she’d sent out a bunch of job applications to prospective employers.

Louise was clearly in a bit of shock when she filmed her video because she had her hand over her mouth as she looked at her phone.

The video showed the profile picture that she’s been sending out to possible employers.

The photo shows a man with an emo look and dyed purple hair.

The text overlay on the video reads, “I didn’t realize my Apple pfp was visible to others. I’ve been emailing employers with this picture.”

Uh oh…

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another viewer weighed in.

And this person has been there…

Good thing she realized her mistake…eventually…

