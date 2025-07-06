July 6, 2025 at 10:48 am

A Mechanic Talked About Getting Kicked Out Of His Shop By His Landlord

by Matthew Gilligan

man in an auto shop

TikTok/@geyservillespeedshop

It’s always a bummer when you get the boot from a place you’re renting…

Especially if you’re a business owner.

That’s what happened to the mechanic who posted this video on TikTok…but he plans on surprising his soon-to-be ex-landlord with some petty renovations on his way out the door.

man in a mechanic's shop

TikTok/@geyservillespeedshop

The man told viewers, “So, I got kicked out of my shop, basically out of nowhere.”

He explained that his landlord gave him 30 days to leave the shop because he rented it out to someone else.

The mechanic said, “Which makes sense, makes a lot more money. But the guy was so stupid. He didn’t realize that I put in all of these walls, insulation, the compressor, the electrical.”

He added, “And when I did it, I made it so I could take it all with me.”

man talking to a camera

TikTok/@geyservillespeedshop

The man said he plans to take down all the work he did in the shop and take it with him.

He told viewers, “Now he won’t be able to rent it to the new person because it’s due the day I leave. But they won’t have the ability to upgrade the shop. We always win in the end. So always have a backup plan, team.”

man in a mechanic's shop

TikTok/@geyservillespeedshop

Here’s the video.

@geyservillespeedshop

nyah nyah

♬ original sound – GeyservilleSpeedShop

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 18 at 1.55.21 PM A Mechanic Talked About Getting Kicked Out Of His Shop By His Landlord

Another TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 18 at 1.55.29 PM A Mechanic Talked About Getting Kicked Out Of His Shop By His Landlord

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 18 at 1.55.45 PM A Mechanic Talked About Getting Kicked Out Of His Shop By His Landlord

He’s going out in a blaze of glory, that’s for sure!

And why not?

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter