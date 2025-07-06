A Mechanic Talked About Getting Kicked Out Of His Shop By His Landlord

It’s always a bummer when you get the boot from a place you’re renting…

Especially if you’re a business owner.

That’s what happened to the mechanic who posted this video on TikTok…but he plans on surprising his soon-to-be ex-landlord with some petty renovations on his way out the door.

The man told viewers, “So, I got kicked out of my shop, basically out of nowhere.”

He explained that his landlord gave him 30 days to leave the shop because he rented it out to someone else.

The mechanic said, “Which makes sense, makes a lot more money. But the guy was so stupid. He didn’t realize that I put in all of these walls, insulation, the compressor, the electrical.”

He added, “And when I did it, I made it so I could take it all with me.”

The man said he plans to take down all the work he did in the shop and take it with him.

He told viewers, “Now he won’t be able to rent it to the new person because it’s due the day I leave. But they won’t have the ability to upgrade the shop. We always win in the end. So always have a backup plan, team.”

Here’s the video.

He’s going out in a blaze of glory, that’s for sure!

And why not?

