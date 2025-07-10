A Mom Didn’t Buy Snacks For Her Son’s Baseball Team And The Other Parents Shunned Her

My, how things have changed since I played sports as a kid.

I don’t recall ever getting snacks…

Or positive feedback, but that’s a whole different story.

Anyway, a mom named Ash posted a video on TikTok and talked about how she wouldn’t buy snacks for her son’s baseball team when it was her turn in the parent rotation.

Ash said, “Somebody please tell me if I’m a bad person. ‘Cause, honestly, at this point, I’m annoyed. I’m really annoyed.”

She continued, “So, my son is on a baseball team, and I guess the parents have this tradition where every other parent has to bring a snack. Fine, whatever, do what you guys want to do. But when I signed my kid up, I paid my dues. I didn’t pay to be going to the grocery store. Rush into the grocery store in between my shifts, in between my life, to be bringing some snack for all the other kids when other parents have more money than me.”

Ash added, “I guess it’s my turn, and everybody’s, like, kinda frustrated with me. And all the parents are, like, giving me the dirty look now, and they don’t want to talk to me. Because I literally, quite honestly, I told them, ‘No.'”

Ash then said, “My son was like, ‘Hey mom. Can you bring a snack for baseball?’

And I was like, ‘For you. Like, I’ll bring you anything you want, baby. But I’m not bringing the snack for the whole team.’”

She continued, “There’s 27 kids. That is ridiculous. I’m not bringing 27 snacks for 27 kids that I don’t know. I’ll bring one for one of the 27, for my own. So, all the parents are giving the stank look. Nobody wants to talk to me. They all shun me basically during dinner last night because we all had our team dinner.”

Ash added that she didn’t chip in for another child’s birthday and said, “I don’t want to, it’s not my kid. My kid’s birthday’s in three months. I have money to save for my own. They can’t kick me off the team. But they’re just not talking to me. Even the coach won’t look at me. I just, am I the problem? I don’t think I’m the problem in this economy. I should not be paying for something like that.”

FYI, if you look closely at the caption of her video, you’ll see that she wrote #satire…so this appears to be a gag…hopefully.

She better be kidding about this…

It’s pretty much status quo at this point.

