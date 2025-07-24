‘They call you to tell you it’s a violation.’ – A Passenger Talked About The Strange Experience She Had In A Self-Driving Waymo Car

By the looks of videos such as this one, I’m not sure if these self-driving Waymo cars are such a good idea…

And you’re about to see why.

A woman named Shalini posted a video on TikTok and showed how things didn’t go as planned when she and a friend took a ride in a Waymo vehicle.

Shalini sat in the front seat of the Waymo car in the video and her friend filmed from the backseat.

Shalini honked the horn in the car and her text overlay on the video reads, “POV you thought it would be funny to honk the horn in the Waymo but they call you to tell you it’s a violation.”

But she was about to get put in her place.

A Waymo worker remotely said to Shalini, “Any reason why you used the horn?”

Shalini said she just wanted to press it, but the worker wasn’t happy.

He said, “Just wanted to let you know that touching the controls, especially on the driver’s side, is actually a violation.”

The worker also told Shalini that if she did it again, she might not be able to use Waymo in the future.

Lesson learned!

Here’s the video.

She won’t make that mistake again…

Well, maybe on her birthday.

