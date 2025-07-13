A Pushy Customer Wanted A Refund From A Locksmith, But He Wasn’t Having It

It’s never a good idea to argue with people who are considered experts in their fields…

“You can’t un-cut keys, ma’am.” “I’m a locksmith. I go out on calls and stay at our shop where we sell locks, keys, safes, all kinds of stuff. It’s just me and my dad that work here. This happened a few years ago but you usually remember the really fun customers. We were doing some cleanup around the shop when a middle aged woman comes in and slams a (rather expensive) key down and says she wants to return it. CL for crazy lady and M for me.

M: “Is there a problem with it?” CL: “No, you made this key for me when I lost my car keys last month, but I found my keys so I don’t need this one anymore” M: “I’m sorry but if there’s nothing wrong with the key we can’t refund you.” I said it was an expensive key earlier, it was for a mid-2000s Mitsubishi, and it had a remote head. The chip keys we sell are $20 plus programming, and the remote heads are more depending on the make/model of the car. If I remember correctly her key was around $80 for the key itself, not counting the service charge to go make it when she lost hers. Total cost was somewhere around 220, which she wanted the full refund of for whatever reason.

CL: “Well can’t you just un-cut the key and sell it to someone else?” M: “No ma’am, we can’t un-cut keys. Plus it’s been programmed to your car so we couldn’t reuse it anyway.” CL: “Go get your manager so I can speak with him” My dad is around the corner in the back room and heard the whole thing, so as she said this he poked his head around the corner with a chipper “Hi! What can I do for you?” He then gives the same answers, pretty much word for word, until she’s visibly angry that we won’t give her 200 bucks. CL: “Is the owner here? I’m not leaving without some kind of refund” My dad’s more amused than irritated by this point so he just says “Sure, let me get him for you” and heads into the back.

He’s back there for a few seconds, then he pokes his head around the corner, this time wearing his reading glasses, and says “Hi! What can I do for you?” CL, fuming now: “Do you think I’m an idiot?” Me internally: “Yes, a little bit” Me externally: “No, not at all. Unfortunately neither of the three of us will be unable to give you a refund though, seeing as it’s been over 30 days and there’s no actual issues with the key. I’m sorry we couldn’t help you any further.”

CL: “Well I hope you’re happy that you just lost a customer” Then she leaves, forgetting to pick up her key sitting on the counter. About 5 minutes later she walks back in without saying a word, picks up the key, and leaves. But not before my dad chimed in with a “have a nice day!””

