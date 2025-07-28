Forever 21 Customer Said The Company Went Bankrupt And Closed Her Credit Card, So Now Her Credit Score Dropped. – ‘A ten-year credit line, right? What did they do? Close my account.’

It’s incredibly frustrating when something beyond your control messed up your credit…

And it happened to this woman!

Her name is Ashley and she took to TikTok to talk about how she’s dealing with issues caused by her Forever 21 credit card.

The text overlay on Ashley’s video reads, “Forever 21 is closing so they closed my longest credit line and dropped my credit score.”

She told viewers, “My blood’s boiling right now, I’m so sorry. So, Forever 21 is closing because they went bankrupt.”

Ashley said she signed up for a Forever 21 credit card more than ten years ago.

She explained, “A ten-year credit line, right? What did they do? Close my account. What did that do? Drop my credit score over 20 points.”

Ashley continued “How the **** is that my fault? That you went bankrupt, and now it’s affecting me? Never get a store credit card, ever.”

She added, “I didn’t owe anything on it, I don’t even know where that card is, okay? But this is like, setting me over the edge right now. First of all, I didn’t even think that this could happen. I probably should’ve thought about that.”

Ashley continued, “Forever 21 just emailed me. 50% off everything in the store. **** you, Forever 21!”

She added, “What’s your credit score, Forever 21? How about that? America, go check their credit score. They’re bankrupt and now you’re trying to make me suffer? My credit score? Check yourself, check yourself.”

Ashley then said, “As a matter of fact, United States, what’s your [expletive] credit score?”

She was pretty fired up!

